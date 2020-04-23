“LOOK: ABS-CBN lights up as tribute to COVID-19 frontliners”

The ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lit up on Wednesday, April 22, to honor frontliners and fallen heroes in the ongoing war against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For the first time, the Eugenio Lopez Junior Corporate Center was lit in red with a blue heart as the media giant’s way of thanking health workers and other frontliners who continuously risk their lives as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, ABS-CBN has launched a fundraising campaign, dubbed the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig“, in partnership with local government officials in Metro Manila and private companies to provide food and basic necessities to Filipinos greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The Lopez Group of Companies, to which ABS-CBN belongs, donated P100 million to jump-start the initiative.

As of Wednesday afternoon, April 22, the Philippines has logged 6,710 cases of COVID-19, including 693 recoveries and 446 deaths.