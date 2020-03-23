“LOOK: After raising 200K, Sarah Lahbati starts distributing food, supplies to COVID-19 frontliners, PUV drivers”

Actress Sarah Lahbati has started distributing goods to medical frontliners and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers who are adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

On Sunday, March 22, Sarah shared photos of the boxes of all-purpose cleaning sanitizers that she and her team sent to a number of hospitals across the metro, as well as bags of rice, noodles, and canned goods for PUV drivers who have been out of work after mass public transportation was prohibited under the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“First batch of supplies were delivered today. Gallons of all purpose cleaning sanitizers for hospitals. Canned goods para sa mga drivers na patuloy na nag tratrabaho or nawalan ng trabaho,” wrote Sarah as caption.

Sarah said that they are still waiting for more food and medical supplies to arrive, “hopefully soon, so we can ship to more hospitals and people in need.”

“Will continue distributing tomorrow. Thank you all for the help and donations,” she said.

“To share your blessings sa mga nangangailangan please continue donating in the link in my bio. To donate goods, please email me here [email protected] Maraming salamat to all our health workers, guards, drivers, grocery and drugstore clerks, farmers at sa lahat ng patuloy na nagtatrabaho at tumulong. Maraming salamat po,” she added.

Together with her husband, Richard Gutierrez, and their respective families, Sarah, 26, launched the fundraiser just three days ago on Thursday, March 19, as reports of shortage of supplies in hospitals, as well as PUV drivers losing their livelihood during the Luzon-wide quarantine, emerged.

“Inspired by our friends who have been helping, we have decided to do our part and help out from our home together with our families and friends to raise funds to provide urgent medical necessities as well as food and important goods for all COVID19 frontliners (health workers, military and police checkpoints) as well as PUV drivers; tricycle, jeepney, bus and taxi drivers. We are hoping to raise enough funds to buy all of these urgent necessities to help people in need,” wrote in the couple’s gogetfunding.com fundraiser.

Other celebrities who similarly set up an account to help those who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak include Bela Padilla, Maine Mendoza, and Vice Ganda.

As of Sunday, March 22, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 380, as 73 new patients were recorded. 25 people died from the disease, while 17 patients recovered.