LOOK: Aftermath of P245-M fire that destroyed Araneta City’s bus station

MANILA, Philippines — The blaze that lasted for almost six hours on Thursday at the Araneta City bus station in Cubao has left about P245-million worth in damages.
INQUIRER.net multimedia reporter Jean Mangaluz was at the scene to witness the dismaying event as it unfolded and documented what has left of the Araneta City bus station in Cubao, Quezon City.
According to its website, the Araneta City Bus Station regularly sees thousands of travelers from different parts of the country.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire reached Task Force Bravo, meaning that it surpassed the 4th and 5th alarm, which entailed having a Regional Director to manage and supervise the scene of the blaze.
