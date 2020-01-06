“LOOK: Ageless Piolo Pascual is still our ultimate heartthrob”

Piolo Pascual proves that not even a bit of gray hair can take away his being the ultimate heartthrob of Philippine showbiz.

In the recent Instagram posts of Piolo’s official fan account, new photos of the 42-year-old actor got the attention of netizens. Even if he showed some white hair, Piolo’s buffed physique and good looks still made him as attractive as ever.

Piolo recently reached a milesone on his YouTube channel after having 100 thousand of subscribers.