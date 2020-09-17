“LOOK: Ai-Ai delas Alas flaunts slender curves, achieves goal weight”

Ai-Ai delas Alas shares that she already achieved her goal weight.

Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas shared an update on her fitness journey on social media on Wednesday, September 16.

Flaunting her slender figure on Instagram, the comedienne relayed that she finally achieved her goal weight.

“HAPPY AND THIN — na achieve ko na ang 110 .. papataba nako haha #baliwlang #nagpapayattaposmagpapataba,” she posted on Instagram.

Netizens were quick to commend Ai-Ai’s slim figure.

“Bumata po kayo ng bonggang bongga,” one netizen said.

“Yes po, next muscle naman po. Congrats for achieving your goal.”

One netizen asked how she achieved her figure.

Ai-Ai responded, “Lifestyle pa rin, exercise konti Hehe. Ganun lang, wala naman masyadong ganap, di nakapagbuhat kaya ata pumayat ako.”