“LOOK: Ai-Ai Delas Alas is now the proud wife of a pilot”

Gerald Sibayan, the non-showbiz husband of comedienne Ai-Ai Delas Alas, is now officially a pilot.

Ai-Ai took to Instagram to share the good news as she posted photos from Gerald’s graduation rites held at the Buena Casa Hotel, Subic last Tuesday, March 10.

Part of Batch 2018 Quebec, Gerald took up his course at the Asian Institute of Aviation in Subic, Zambales.

“Congratulations Capt. Gerald Sibayan. I am so proud of you, my husband,” wrote Aiai as caption.

“Salamat sa tyaga at dedication mo [sa] pagiging piloto mo. Masayang masaya ako dahil parate mong naiisip ang future naten. And sabi nga ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.’ Na-fulfill ko na ang dream mo kaya fly high my love. GOD BLESS YOU MY DARLING and again congratulations. TO GOD BE THE GLORY,” she added.

Aside from Ai-Ai, her son Seth Andrei and Gerald’s parents, Gregorio and Linda Sibayan, were also present during the ceremony.

Ai-Ai, 55, and Gerald, 26, will be celebrating their sixth anniversary as a married couple this April.

They tied the knot in a church wedding in December 2017 after three years of being a couple.