“LOOK: Alex Gonzaga collaborates with Ja Mill”

Alex Gonzaga shared that she pranked Camille of Ja Mill in her upcoming vlog.

Alex Gonzaga collaborated with YouTube stars Jayzam Lloyd Manabat and Camille Trinidad or popularly known as Ja Mill.

On Saturday, Alex announced her collaboration with the duo. According to the actress-vlogger, her upcoming vlog is about pranking Camille.

“So eto na nga mga ka-igan!!!! Naging mandirigma tayo ano!! Awooo awoooo!!! Abangan nyo prank namin kay mareng Camille!!”

Meanwhile, Ja Mill posted on their YouTube channel the behind the scenes of the said prank video. In the vlog, Ja Mill was all praises for Alex’s kindness.

“Sobrang saya niya kasama ‘yung tipong off cam walang ilang ilang. yung kaya mo siyang kausapin as a human. siya talaga pwede mo siyang maging ate,” Jayzam said about Alex.

[embedded content]

Ja Mill is one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in the country with 9.5 million subscribers as of this writing. Meanwhile, Alex has 7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.