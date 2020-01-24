“LOOK: Alex Gonzaga shows off engagement ring”

A week after announcing her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee Morada, Alex Gonzaga took to social media to give her fans a closer look at her ring.

A week after announcing her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend Mikee Morada, Alex Gonzaga took to social media to give her fans a closer look at her ring.

On Instagram, the comedienne-vlogger showed off her dazzling sparkler as she posed for close up photos taken by celebrity makeup artist Mikka Marcaida.

In time for her 32nd birthday, Alex revealed that she is engaged to be married to her longtime beau, who proposed to her in December during a trip to Hong Kong.

READ: Mikee Morada’s proposal to Alex Gonzaga in Hong Kong

READ: Alex Gonzaga finally picks a wedding gown in Singapore

The couple made public their relationship in November 2016.