“LOOK: Alexa Ilacad celebrates birthday with fans”

On Thursday, actress Alexa Ilacad shared photos from her birthday bash as she expressed her love and appreciation to her “Alexanators.”

“You surely put the ‘happy’ in my birthday.”

This is what Alexa Ilacad said as she gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration organized for her by her fans on Sunday.

On Thursday, “The Killer Bride” actress shared photos from her birthday bash as she expressed her love and appreciation to her “Alexanators.”

“The years have gone by so fast and as I count my blessings, you are always on top of my list. You never fail to make me feel valued & special with your dedication & loyalty. I hope you know that as we celebrated my birthday together last Sunday, I was celebrating you too,” wrote Alexa, who turned 20 on Wednesday, February 26.

“I love you all love you to the moon & back!” she added.

Check out photos from the party below: