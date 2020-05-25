“LOOK: All the times Alden Richards blessed our timelines with his hot snaps”

When it comes to local stars, Alden Richards is definitely one of the sexiest around.

When it comes to local stars, Alden Richards is definitely one of the sexiest around. Over the past year, the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” actor has been making a splash on the Internet with his sexy and shirtless photos, which could make any lady swoon and any gent envious. Whether you’ve adored him from the beginning or just started to take notice, see why Alden is the nation’s favorite “bae” with this roundup of his hottest moments, ever.