LOOK: Amorsolo’s art pieces in Lego mosaic on exhibit at Manila City Hall

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila launched “Project AMORsolo: Lego Bricks Mosaic Arts Exhibition” on Thursday in celebration of the National Art Month and to commemorate National Artist Fernando Amorsolo’s 50th anniversary.

Mayor Honey Lacuna led the event in partnership with the Pinoy Lego User Group (PinoyLUG) — the group that crafted Amorsolo’s masterpieces using Lego.

FEATURED STORIES PROJECT AMORsolo: Lego Bricks Mosaic Arts ExhibitionIn commemoration of Fernando Amorsolo’s 50thAnniversary as the First Philippine National Artist and in celebration of the National Arts Month.#NationalArtsMonth Posted by Dra. Honey Lacuna on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Based on PinoyLUG’s website, Project AMORsolo was the group’s unique and original concept, which “transposes three great works of Fernando Amorsolo into remarkable masterpieces in Lego bricks mosaic art.”

“The exhibit is part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Amorsolo’s proclamation as the first National Artist of the Philippines in Visual Arts,” it said.

According to the official page of Lacuna, the exhibit will run throughout February.

Under Presidential Proclamation 683, National Art Month is observed every February “to celebrate artistic excellence and pay tribute to the uniqueness and diversity of the Filipino heritage and culture.”

