“LOOK: Andi Eigenmann and partner Philmar Alipayo exchange sweet messages on their anniversary”

Love is in the air for Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo who are celebrating their anniversary.

Actress Andi Eigenmann took to Instagram to greet her partner, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo a happy anniversary on Sunday, June 28.

“I made the best decision to choose happiness above all else. I am grateful for the life I have (and am able to give my kids), with you in it, it wouldn’t be the same. Thank you for always making me feel like I am on top of the world. Happy anniversary my mahal!🌸,” she wrote on the caption of her photo with Philmar.

Likewise, Philmar, for his part, greeted Andi on his Instagram page and said that he will love their little family forever. “Happy anniversary mahal ko. Mahalun ko kaw sanan ato little fam hangtod sa hangtod,” he said on the caption of their photo together.

During her guest appearance on Tonight With Boy Abunda in 2018, Andi shared how she met her non-showbiz boyfriend.

“Nung first time ko siyang na-meet ay nilapitan ko siya at nagpa-picture ako kasi siya iyong number one sa Philippine surfing last year. Ever since we would talk and chat.”

“Hindi ko in-expect talaga. Sabi ko nga, ‘Itatanong pa ba iyon?’ Ang sarap-sarap main-love kapag nasa paradise ka,” she said.

Andi, together with her daughter Ellie, has embraced the island life in Siargao with Philmar and together, they have a daughter named Lilo.