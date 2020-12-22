“LOOK: Andi Eigenmann, fiance in ‘impromptu’ underwater shoot after engagement”

Actress Andi Eigenmann and surfing champ Philmar Alipayo share photos from an ‘impromptu’ underwater shoot they did shortly after they got engaged.

Actress Andi Eigenmann and surfing champ Philmar Alipayo on Monday, December 21, shared photos from an “impromptu” underwater shoot they did shortly after they got engaged.

“Such breathtaking photos from that perfect afternoon! So happy we got to do this impromptu photoshoot in the ocean,” wrote Andi on Instagram, crediting Pernilla Sjöö as their photographer.

Andi, 30, and Philmar, 27, announced their engagement last Sunday, December 20.

READ: Philmar Alipayo, nag-propose na kay Andi Eigenmann

Sharing a photo of them together while she showed off her engagement ring, Andi said in her post: “I never thought about how my engagement would go because quite honestly, I didn’t think I’d have one. It would’ve been ok regardless, but it did happen. And it happened the way I wanted it and so much more. Nothing grand. Unprompted, simple and oh so sincere. That’s us. That’s him. That is how I want the rest of my life to be. I am over the moon, so stoked to be spending it with you my mahal @chepoxz!”

For his part, Philmar shared his excitement of spending the rest of his life with Andi.

“She said YES! I love you so much. So happy to spend the rest of my life with you. Promise to take care of you, Ellie, Lilo and our coming baby number 3 and to make you laugh more and more every day. Together hinay hinajan nato maabot an ato mga pangandoy sa ato kinabuhe para sa ato pamilya. Mahal ko kamo karajaw gikan sa tibook nako kasing2,” he said.

Ellie is Andi’s daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito, while Lilo is her first child with Philmar. The two are currently expecting their second baby.