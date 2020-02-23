“LOOK: Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito attend daughter’s recital”

Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito were the picture of proud parents as they attended the recital of their daughter Ellie on Saturday.

On Instagram Stories, the celebrity parents took turns in posting photos of Ellie during her recital, where she showed off her skills in playing the piano.

In a rare moment, the two also posed for a family photo with their eight-year-old daughter, as well as Andi’s second child, Lilo.

Born last August, Lilo is Andi’s first child with her current partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

In a recent interview with Inquirer.net, Jake happily shared that he and Andi have finally found their middle ground in co-parenting Ellie.

“We try to exclude her from all the drama. I’m proud to say that lately, we don’t have disagreements anymore. This is because Andi and I prioritize Ellie’s welfare,” he said.

As for Ellie, “I think she is now well aware of what happened between Andi and I. She knows that I’m not with her mom; that ours is not a normal family. But as much as possible Andi and I try to give her a sense of normalcy. I’m so thankful that finally we’ve figured out coparenting for Ellie. We’re doing this with our daughter in mind.”