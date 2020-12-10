“LOOK: Andi Eigenmann’s partner Philmar Alipayo free dives 14 meters underwater”

Pro-surfer Philmar Alipayo, the partner of actress Andi Eigenmann, managed to dive 14 meters underwater without the aid of a breathing apparatus.

Netizens were left in awe upon seeing the latest diving photos of surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, the partner of actress Andi Eigenmann, on his social media pages.

In the post, which has since gone viral, Philmar said he managed to dive 14 meters underwater without the aid of a breathing apparatus.

As of writing, his post has garnered more than 16,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments, with most expressing their admiration for the athlete.

Philmar is currently taking a vacation with Andi, her eldest child Ellie, and their daughter Lilo in Mabini, Batangas.

The couple is expecting their second child together. Andi announced her pregnancy last August, saying she is due to give birth in 2021.

READ: Andi Eigenmann is pregnant with her third child

Philmar and Andi met three years ago, while the latter was taking a break on the island paradise of Siargao.

“Nung first time ko siyang na-meet ay nilapitan ko siya at nagpa-picture ako kasi siya iyong number one sa Philippine surfing last year,” recalled the actress.

Philmar is considered as one of the best surfers in the country, after making history as the first winner of the Philippine Surfing Championship Tour in the men’s division in 2017.

“Ever since we would talk and chat,” said Andi. “Hindi ko in-expect talaga. Sabi ko nga, ‘Itatanong pa ba iyon?’ Ang sarap-sarap ma-in love kapag nasa paradise ka.”