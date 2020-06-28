“LOOK: Andrea Brillantes channels Jennie of K-Pop group Blackpink”

Black and pink hearts all over for the way Andrea channeled her inner Jennie of Blackpink!

How we like Andrea Brillantes look as Jennie of South Korean group Blackpink is beyond words as she absolutely slayed it!

On Sunday, June 28, Andrea shared a photo of herself channeling her inner Jennie of South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Referencing the pre-release single of Blackpink, she wrote in the caption: “Ha, how you like that?”

Andrea’s friends in showbiz commended her look with Maymay Entrata even saying: “Ang gandaaaa!”

Ivana Alawi’s sister Mona, on the other hand, wrote “JENNIEEEEE” coupled with black and pink heart emojis signifying Blackpink’s colors.

Blackpink comeback

Having marked a successful comeback, Blackpink broke the internet after shattering one record after another. Apart “How You Like That” dethroning BTS for the biggest premiere in YouTube history, the girls’ new MV also made a new record for the fastest video to reach 100 million views in record time — 32 hours and 22 minutes.

The girls’ first full album, on the other hand, is slated to be released in September.

Composed of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, the girls are behind the songs “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.”