“LOOK: Andrea Brillantes goes retro in birthday shoot”

Andrea Brillantes is celebrating her 17th birthday on Thursday, March 12.

To celebrate her turning a year older, the teen star decided to go full retro and posed in a disco-themed photo shoot by Nice Print Photography.

In addition to the pictorial, Andrea also starred in a dancing video where she is seen bopping to a medley of disco classics “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” while dressed in retro outfits.

Celebrities who have greeted Andrea on her special day include her “Kadenang Ginto” co-star Dimples Romana, fellow vlogger Ivana Alawi, and fellow Star Magic artist Ashley Colet.

