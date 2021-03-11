“LOOK: Andrea Brillantes looks stunning in birthday shoot “

Andrea Brillantes is a stunner in her latest photo shoot to mark her 18th birthday.

The actress channeled Venus, the goddess of beauty, in the pictorial shot by Charisma Lico-Santos. She was styled by Eldzs Mejia, with hair and makeup by Mark Familara and Lyndon Hae, and Marben Talanay, respectively.

Andrea will turn on 18 on Friday, March 12.

In January, Andrea marked a personal milestone as she finally fulfilled her dream of building a house for her family.

“You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true,” she said in an Instagram post. “You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened.”

Currently, Andrea is gearing up for the ABS-CBN inspirational series Huwag Kang Mangamba, which she will topbill alongside her Kadenang Ginto co-star Francine Diaz.

Andrea portrays a blind teen in search of her mother, while Francine plays a rebellious daughter on the show where they will be joined by their The Gold Squad peers Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, and screen veterans Eula Valdez and Sylvia Sanchez, among others.

Huwag Kang Mangamba will begin airing on March 22, at 8:40 p.m., and will be available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWant TFC.