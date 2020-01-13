“LOOK: Andrea Brillantes visits future home”

Andrea Brillantes did a site visit on her future family home.

Andrea Brillantes shared snapshots of her new home, which is still under construction.

“Site visit of my soon-to-be home,” Andrea said on her Instagram page.

Netizens, including her “ Kadenang Ginto ” co-star Dimples Romana, congratulated the actress on this new milestone in her life.

“Proud of you,” Dimples said.

“You Deserve it Blythe,” one netizen said.

“This pic made me more proud of you, Blythe, your investment,” one netizen stated.

“Nakaka inspired na nakaka proud,” another netizen commented.