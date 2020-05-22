“LOOK: Andres and Atasha Muhlach graduate from high school”

Charlene Gonzales wrote a heartfelt message for Andres and Atasha Muhlach.

Charlene Gonzales took to social media to pen a heartwarming message for her children Andres and Atasha Muhlach who graduated from high school.

“We are extremely proud of you!! All the years of hardwork has paid off. Congratulations on your high school graduation. Although, you may have not physically walked across the stage for the graduation ceremony due to the global pandemic, it does not take away the many years of scarifice, preservance, defeats, victories and life lessons you’ve learned and continue to learn during your school life and life in general,” she told her twins in an Instagram post.

Charlene went on expressing how proud she is of her kids for being kind-hearted and God-fearing.

“Your dad and I are extremely excited for what life has in store for the both of you. Continue dreaming and reaching for your dreams and putting God first in all your plans and he will lead your path. We love you so so so so much!” the actress said.

She also extended her congratulatory message to the whole batch of 2020 and commended them for their achievement.

“To all the 2020 graduates… You belong to a special graduation batch that will be forever remembered for their courage, resilience and strength.. Congratulations to you all and continue to inspire and be inspired. We salute you all. #Classof2020,” Charlene wrote.