“LOOK: Angel Locsin appears on the cover of ‘Tatler PH’”

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin graced the cover of lifestyle magazine Tatler Philippines for its December 2020 issue.

Unveiled this Friday, December 4, the new issue celebrates Angel as one of “Asia’s Most Influential,” in its first-ever list highlighting 100 individuals across the region who are “impacting change and making a difference through their philanthropies and advocacies.”

“Representing the country in this inaugural edition of our regional list are 13 notable individuals, including the award-winning actress, activist, and philanthropist, @therealangellocsin, who graces our cover this month,” said Tatler.

“She has raised and given millions of pesos in aid to those affected by natural disasters and violence, inspiring countless others to make a difference. We salute Locsin and others like her for their selflessness and dedication to making this world a better place,” it added.

Angel also shared her cover for Tatler Philippines on her Instagram page.

“Welcoming December with @tatlerphilippines. It’s always exciting and a great honor to grace the cover of Tatler Philippines and be included in their first-ever Asia’s Most Influential list,” she wrote in the caption.

Last October, Angel was included as among the “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list, which recognizes 400 young leaders who are “shaping Asia” by “redefining their industries or breaking new ground.”

The actress, 35, was recognized for her “tireless philanthropic work in education, domestic violence, and health.”

“Initially famous for her television work, Angelica Locsin became a household name for her philanthropic work, particularly since she donated US$300,000 to scholarships for the less fortunate, as well as supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people, and working to end violence against women and children,” noted Tatler.

Prior to this, Forbes Asia likewise hailed Angel for her philanthropy by including her in its 13th annual Heroes of Philanthropy list, alongside the likes of Filipino businessman Hans Sy, Indian business tycoon Azim Premji, Australian billionaire Judith Neilson and Chinese tycoon Jack Ma.