LOOK: Angel Locsin donates more tents to overcrowded hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has donated additional tents to hospitals in a continuing effort to help address overcrowding amid the surge of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

On Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 31, The General’s Daughter star posted photos of the tents she set up for various hospitals across the metro, including the Philippine General Hospital, the Lung Center of the Philippines, the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, and the Metropolitan Medical Center.

The effort is part of her #UniTentWeStand fundraising campaign, which aims to provide additional rooms at hospitals currently operating at full capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Also last Tuesday, March 31, Angel shared that she and her team, which included her fiance Neil Arce, were able to procure and donate sanitation tents with misting machine and UV light for frontliners in Philippine General Hospital, using the money she has raised through the fundraiser.

Angel began setting up tents last Friday. Last Monday, March 30, she said that her fundraiser has reached the goal of raising P3 million for the tents.

As of Tuesday, March 31, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 2,084, with 88 deaths, and 49 recoveries.