“LOOK: Angel Locsin exposes netizen offering 200M bounty to kill her, other ABS-CBN artists”

Angel Locsin posted a screenshot of the threat on her Instagram page, with the caption: “Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po…”

Angel Locsin on Wednesday, May 20, did not hesitate to expose a Twitter account offering a P200-million reward to kill her and some other artists of media giant ABS-CBN, even calling on the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to take notice of and take action on the death threat.

In an Instagram post, “The General’s Daughter” actress posted a screenshot of the threat, which offered a P200 billion bounty to anyone who can kill her and fellow Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Coco Martin.

“Isa ba kayo sa mga supporter ni Pangulong Duterte? Pwes, I will give you 200-million sa sinumang mga Duterte at GMA supporters ang makakapatay kina Kim Chiu, Coco Marin, and Angel Locsin. Makakasama nyo ang NPA para pasabugin ang ABS-CBN Compound,” the tweet read.

“Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po…” Angel wrote as caption.

Also included in the post was a statement from another netizen accusing her of being part of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Angel Locsin is [an] NPA supporter, kaya hindi dapat paniniwalaan sinasabi ng babaeng ‘yan,” said the netizen.

Despite the graveness of the tweets, however, the “Everything About Her” star merely laughed them off.

“Baka pwedeng makahingi naman ng pang ayuda, kuya,” Angel wrote with a laughing emoji, in response to the netizen who offered a P200 bounty on her head.

“Wag nyong imessage,” she then told her followers, “Natawaloka lang ako!”

Angel’s NBI tag may have been a reference to the May 11 arrest of public school teacher Ronnel Mas who, via a Twitter post, said he would give a P50-million reward to anyone who would kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

The teacher was released on May 19 after posting a bail of P72,000.

NBI, meanwhile, has issued a statement saying the agency takes seriously any threats made to any person.

“If Angel Locsin and other artists receive threats of physical harm or other means sent thru the social media and they feel these threats are serious they have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed,” it said.