“LOOK: Angel Locsin on Metro magazine cover as photographed by fiancé Neil Arce”

Angel Locsin was photographed by her fiancé, film producer Neil Arce, for the new digital cover of local lifestyle website Metro.Style.

Metro.Style unveiled on its social media pages on Monday, September 21, its cover featuring the actress and philanthropist, “as seen through the eyes of Neil,” who in the exclusive feature described Angel as “the sweetest hero you’ll ever meet.”

Angel and Neil are engaged to be married, and they opened up to Metro.Style about their “wedding plans, their relationship dynamics, and their lives under quarantine.”

According to the couple, they were supposed to tie the knot this November, but decided to postpone the wedding to “early next year.”

“But of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic,” Neil told the magazine.

“We were thinking, ‘Should we do it small?’ But that’s not us eh,” he said. “We’re friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun. And you know, Angel didn’t attend their prom. She didn’t have a debut. So this is the only big party she’s going to have.”

Angel, for her part, admitted it’s Neil who’s more hands-on with the wedding preparations.

“Actually, mas bridezilla siya,” she said in jest. “Ako kasi yes or no lang, okay o hindi. Ganu’n lang ako, pero nahanap na niya ’yun lahat, i-ye-yes or no ko na lang sa kanya, ganu’n siya.”

“[But], actually, kailangan namin ulitin ’yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh,” Angel added. “Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang ’yung wedding.”

The two got engaged in June 2019 after being a couple for more than a year. They first revealed their relationship back in February 2018.