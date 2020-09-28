“LOOK: Angel Locsin receives flowers from Marian Rivera”

Angel Locsin took to social media over the weekend to thank Marian Rivera for sending her flowers.

On Instagram, Angel posted photos of the flower arrangement she received from Marian, which is part of the “Dried Blooms” collection of the latter’s online flower business Flora Vida.

“Salamat sa pampa-happy, Marian,” wrote Angel in the caption.

Responding to the post, Marian said, “Basta ikaw. Hugs.”

Angel and Marian both previously portrayed the iconic Filipino superhero Darna.

The two are top talents of rival networks ABS-CBN and GMA, respectively.

Marian launched Flora Vida in 2017, after visiting Kyoto, Japan to attend a special class on floristry under the artful guidance and instruction of a world-renowned florist.

According to its official website, Marian immersed herself in learning contemporary and traditional styles of flower arrangement in preparation for her luxury floral boutique.