“LOOK: Angel Locsin’s touching birthday message for father”

Actress Angel Locsin took to social media to share her touching message for her father, Angelo Colmenares, who is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Angel posted a throwback photo of her with Mr. Colmenares as she greeted her “father dear” on his special day.

“To our human calculator, swimming coach, fitness motivator, history reference, minimalist expert, financial advisor, expenses police, and dutiful father — happy birthday!” she said.

“People say that we learn from those who have loved us the most. And I truly agree on that. Thank you daddy for your unending love and support as it has truly helped me to become the person that I am today. Wonderful birthday to you, my father dear!” she added.

Mr. Colmenares turned 93 this Wednesday, February 17.

Check out her post below: