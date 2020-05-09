“LOOK: Angelica, JM, Jake, Kylie, Arjo, Sue, Tony in Dreamscape, iWant’s ‘Love Lockdown’ teaser”

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment and iWant have teased what appears to be a new virtual collaboration among seven actors, including “That Thing Called Tadhana” co-stars Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman.

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment and iWant have teased what appears to be a new virtual collaboration among seven actors, including “That Thing Called Tadhana” co-stars Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman.

On Instagram on Monday, May 4, Dreamscape posted a teaser image in which Angelica and JM are joined in a Zoom conference call by Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa, Arjo Atayde, Sue Ramirez, and Tony Labrusca.

“Zoom meeting in progress,” Dreamscape wrote in the caption, with the hashtag #LoveLockdown.

Further details surrounding the project have yet to be announced.

Since the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon in March, ABS-CBN has released offerings that are either produced from home or unfold as a video call. This after the network temporarily suspended the staging of its live entertainment shows and production of its movies and teleseryes in compliance with the government’s declaration of a lockdown and ban on mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).