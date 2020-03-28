LOOK: Animal shelter emptied after every pet gets adopted amid COVID-19

While people are under quarantine with some on self-isolation due to COVID-19, people are finding companionship in their furry friends in the United States.

The nonprofit animal shelter Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado has had its adoption center emptied after all of its pets were adopted by their new families, as seen on its Facebook page yesterday, March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shelter revealed that its cat adoption center became empty last Tuesday, March 24, after all its feline pets found new homes. In a video, the shelter showed that now the dog kennels have been emptied out as well.

“That’s right, Colorado Springs. You did it again!” the shelter said. “Just look at all those empty kennels. We can’t thank you enough for helping us find homes for all these amazing pets during this difficult time! ”

FEATURED STORIES

Empty Dog Kennels! That’s right, Colorado Springs. You did it again! We emptied out our Cat Adoption Center on Tuesday, and last night, we adopted out every dog in our available dog kennel! Amazing! Just look at all those empty kennels. We can’t thank you enough for helping us find homes for all these amazing pets during this difficult time! #HappyTailsHappyHearts #EmptyKennels #ItsAThingofBeauty Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, March 26, 2020

According to its page, the shelter houses 28,000 animals every year.

As of Thursday, the US has replaced China and Italy for having the most number of COVID-19 cases with more than 83,000 people testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, over 500,000 people around the world have contracted the virus.

In the United Kingdom, the charity Medical Detection Dogs teamed up with scientists to test if dogs could help detect the novel coronavirus through their sharp sense of smell. /ra

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: School admin goes to drive-thru where student works to tell her she’s valedictorian

WATCH: Drone walks dog for owner amid COVID-19 lockdown

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ