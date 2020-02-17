“LOOK: Anne Curtis bares all in maternity shoot”

Anne Curtis celebrates the many changes in her body in her latest maternity shoot.

Anne Curtis wowed social media upon posting her maternity shoot which celebrates the many changes that took place in her physique since she became pregnant. The actress-host posted the snapshots on her birthday on Monday, February 17.

“Birthday Suit. I have been so amazed how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being – I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day. Not too long till my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life,” Anne posted.

She also extended her gratitude to those who greeted her on her birthday.

“Thank you for your birthday greetings everyone! Sending out light and love to all of you!” she wrote.

The maternity photos were shot by BJ Pascual.

Anne is set to give birth this month. She announced her pregnancy in November 2019.