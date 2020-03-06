“LOOK: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff introduce newborn”

‘Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amelie Heussaff,’ said Anne Curtis.

This was how new mom Anne Curtis introduced her newborn child as she made the announcement on Instagram that she has given birth.

The It’s Showtime host welcomed her bundle of joy, a healthy baby girl, in Australia on Monday, March 2.

Sharing a photo of her daughter with her hands clasped onto her thumb, Curtis wrote: “Never knew I could love someone so much. So much that it hurts in a good way,” she wrote as caption.

“It’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way… even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore,” she added.

Also on Instagram, Erwan posted a photo of his child’s feet as he introduced “our beautiful little daughter” to the public.

“I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall in even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and labor and I will forever be in her debt,” he wrote.

Dahlia, whose name is inspired by Anne’s character in her first film Magic Kingdom, is the actress-host’s first child with her vlogger husband Erwan Heussaff.

The two tied the knot in a garden ceremony held at Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017.