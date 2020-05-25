“LOOK: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff take daughter Dahlia on her first walk around the woods”

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff have taken their daughter, Dahlia, on her first walk around the woods.

The couple shared photos of their walk in the Dandenong Ranges in Melbourne, Australia on Instagram on Sunday, May 24.

Just a week ago, Anne and Erwan took Dahlia on her first ever picnic, as lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus were eased in Australia, where the former was born and gave birth to their daughter last March 2.

Erwan, a vlogger and restaurateur, said in a recent interview that the lockdown period has given him the opportunity to spend a lot of time with his daughter.

“For me, I would never have had the opportunity to spend this much time with my newborn daughter if everything was back to normal. For me, it’s been amazing to be a full time dad which is something I never thought I’d be able to experience, just being at home every day,” he said.

He and Anne, who were married in New Zealand in 2017, celebrated Dahlia’s second month last May 2.