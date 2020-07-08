“LOOK: Anne Curtis’ first pictorial in seven months”

Anne Curtis is a stunner in her first pictorial in seven months.

The It’s Showtime host, who has been on hiatus from showbiz since December last year, recently got glammed up for a photoshoot in preparation for the launch of a new “allclusive” collection of her makeup line, BLK Cosmetics.

Anne shared snaps from the shoot on her Instagram page.

For the shoot, Anne collaborated with Australian talents. She credited Tracey Lee Hayes for the photos and Telleish and Shella Martin for her hair and makeup, respectively.

Anne, 35, is the founder and creative director of BLK Cosmetics.

In December 2019, Anne took a break from showbiz to prepare for the arrival of her first child with her husband, Erwan Heussaff.

The two left for Melbourne, Australia, where they eventually welcomed their daughter, Dahlia Amelié.

It remains unknown when Anne will return to the Philippines given the limited travel and health risks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anne was last seen on the ABS-CBN noontime program It’s Showtime.

Her last big screen project was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry The Mall, The Merrier, where she co-starred with fellow host Vice Ganda.