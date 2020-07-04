“LOOK: Anne Curtis reveals whole face of Dahlia as she turns 4 months old”

Anne Curtis penned a heartwarming message for Dahlia on social media.

Anne Curtis finally revealed the whole face of her daughter Dahlia Amélie. On her Instagram page on Friday, July 3, the It’s Showtime host shared a snapshot of her daughter as she celebrated her fourth month in the world.

Anne postee, “4 months of getting to smell, kiss and cuddle this happy little girl.I love you and your fuzz hair to the moon and back my Dahling Dahlia Amélie. #LittleErwANNEita.”

Celebrities were quick to comment that Dahlia looks like Erwan.

“Your genes are starting to show up Plus! Heussaff’s genes are strong but we can beat them!” Nico Bolzico quipped.

“OMG she is a little Erwanita!” Bianca Gonzalez commented.

Anne has been doing DIY photoshoots at their home in Australia every time Dahlia turns one month older.

The Kapamilya star gave birth to her baby on March 2 in Australia. Dahlia is her first daughter with husband Erwan Heussaff.

In her previous post, the Kapamilya star described motherhood as “magical.”

LOOK: Anne Curtis shares touching moment between husband Erwan Heussaff and daughter Dahlia

“I didn’t know it was possible to love someone so much before even meeting them. From carrying you in my womb, to now, carrying you lovingly in my arms, all I can say is motherhood is so magical,” Anne wrote on social media a few weeks ago.

“I’ll always love you with all my heart and soul. I’ll always love you to the moon and back my Dahlia Amélie… and I’ll always be grateful to God that He chose me to be your Mum,” she added.

Anne and Erwan got married in November 2017.