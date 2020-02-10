“LOOK: Arci Munoz meets ‘Fast and Furious’ actress at Oscar party”

Actress Arci Munoz had a major fan girl moment after she met actress Michelle Rodriguez of “Fast & Furious” at an Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California Thursday night.

In an Instagram post, Arci shared her experience of meeting Michelle at the 2020 Hollywood Global Ocean Gala, where another Hollywood star, Uma Thurman, as well as actress Sharon Stone, were also present to present HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Girl crush forevah!!!” said Arci of Michelle, who is also known to fans for her roles in “Resident Evil”, “S.W.A.T.”, and “Avatar”.

For the event, which aims to aid research for climate change, Arci looked gorgeous in an emerald green dress created by local designers Mark Bumgarner and Patty Yap.

The Filipina actress is regularly seen in the family drama “Pamilya Ko” as Betty. She’s also currently working on a new movie, Rocketsheep Studio’s animated film “Hayop Ka! (You Son of a Bitch!)”, with Angelica Panganiban, Robin Padilla, Sam Milby, and Empoy Marquez.