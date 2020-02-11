“LOOK: Arci Munoz meets ‘Parasite’ actor, director”

There’s no doubt that Arci Munoz is living her fan girl dreams.

Just days after meeting Michelle Rodriguez of “Fast & Furious”, the Filipina actress had another major fan girl moment when she met “Parasite” actor Sang Kang-ho and director Bong Joon-ho at an Oscars after-party.

On Instagram, Arci said that she was introduced to Bong after she told Sang how much she loved “Parasite”.

“I greeted Mr. Kang ho Song! Had a convo with him in Korean! Oh was so glad I took my Korean class! Told him how much I love their movie! He quickly grabbed me by the hand and introduced me to ze man! And so the next photo happened! Congratulations to #ParasiteMovie making history today at the #Oscars #academyawards,” she said.

“Parasite”, a South Korean dark comedy about the divisions of wealth and class, was hailed as Best Picture at the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English film to bag the recognition in the history of the Academy Awards.

Aside from Best Picture, “Parasite” also won Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), and Best International Feature Film.