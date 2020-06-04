“LOOK: Arci Muñoz shows new tattoo”

Actress-singer Arci Muñoz shared a close-up photo of her latest ink on Instagram.

Arci Muñoz has a new tattoo.

The “ Pamilya Ko ” actress shared a close-up shot of her latest ink on Instagram.

In the caption, Arci shared the meaning of her tattoo, which was located on her left ear.

“A mark I’ll be living with for the rest of mi life. A Rainbow gives a whole lotta meaning in life. Be like a rainbow 7 different colors but they shine as one. During these dark days. Let’s all try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud,” she said.

Arci’s tattoo was done by artist Ricky Sta. Ana.

Here’s a look: