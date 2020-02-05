“LOOK: Arci Munoz sizzles in Amanpulo”

Despite the cold weather, Arci Munoz is ready to welcome the summer.

espite the cold weather, Arci Munoz is ready to welcome the summer.

Following her trip to the chilly South Korea, the actress-singer is now soaking up the sun and enjoying the white sand beach of the Philippines’ very own Amanpulo.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Arci showed off her sexy figure as she posed along the shore of the high-end Palawan island resort in a white, one-piece swimsuit.

8 A post shared by Arci Munoz 🌻 (@ramonathornes) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:48am PST

With all the pictures she posted, her fans and followers–including celebrities–Loisa Andalio, Jessy Mendiola, Denise Laurel, Barbie Imperial, and Rufa Mae Quinto–could not help but comment on Arci’s beach-ready figure, which they described as “body goals.”