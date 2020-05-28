“LOOK: Assunta de Rossi shows off baby bump”

More than a few weeks after announcing that she is expecting a “miracle baby”, Assunta de Rossi proudly showed off her growing bump.

More than a few weeks after announcing that she is expecting a “miracle baby”, Assunta de Rossi proudly showed off her growing bump.

Her husband, Jules Ledesma, shared the photo of the seasoned actress on Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.

“Good morning Mimiku. God keep you and the child,” he wrote in the caption.

Last May 5, Assunta announced that she is expecting a “miracle baby” with Jules.

In her post, the 37-year-old star, who was on her 14th week of pregnancy at that time, shared that she went to see her doctor last March 5 after she missed her monthly period.

“An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking!” she said.

“Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!” she added.

Assunta and Jules were married in civil rites at his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.