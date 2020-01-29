LOOK: Australian soldiers use rest periods to care for koalas affected by bushfires

A group from the Australian armed forces decided to lend a helping hand to a local wildlife park by taking care of koalas affected by the ongoing bushfires.

The 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force extended its help by going to the Cleland Wildlife Park during their rest periods. The soldiers fed the rescued koalas and built climbing mounts inside the park, as seen on the Australian Army’s Facebook post yesterday, Jan. 28.

The uniformed men and women cradled koalas wrapped in blankets and fed the creatures using syringes.

#OurPeople from 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force have used their rest periods to lend a helping hand at the Cleland… Posted by Australian Army on Monday, January 27, 2020

The army page said of the initiative: “A great morale boost for our [hardworking] team in the Adelaide Hills.”

The massive wildfires in the country have reportedly killed more than a billion wild animals, the Associated Press reported.

The fires have also affected the healthy koala population, which is said to be a key “insurance” for the species’ future. As of the first week of January, half of the only disease-free koalas in the country were feared to be dead while more are believed to be severely injured. NVG

