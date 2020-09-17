“LOOK: Baby shower for Ryza Cenon”

Ryza Cenon recently had a baby shower as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

Photos of the event were uploaded by the actress on Instagram Wednesday, September 16.

In the caption, Ryza thanked the organizers of her baby shower, as well as her friends and family for their support.

“We really enjoyed it. We appreciate all the efforts to make this possible in times of pandemic… Thank you to all our beloved families and friends who gave time to send their love to us and to our little baby boy. Thank you all & we love you guys,” said Ryza.

Her boyfriend, cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz, also shared photos of the baby shower on his Instagram account.

“Me and Ryza are both extremely grateful for all of your love and support. Thanks everyone! 9 weeks to go!” he wrote.

It was on July 1 when Ryza first announced that she and Miguel are expecting their first child, with photos of her showing her growing baby bump. At that time, the 32-year-old said she was already 5 months pregnant.