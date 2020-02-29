LOOK: Baguio visitors wowed by cops on electric kick scooters

MANILA, Philippines – Visitors in Baguio City were surprised but delighted to see a group of police officers patrolling the summer capital on electric kick scooters.

Edgardo Gaddi Vazquez shared on his Facebook photos of the members of the Baguio Tourist Police with their scooters at Wright Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dualtron electric scooter setting the [pace with] the Philippine PNP. More than giving peace and order they are now a tourist attraction and going green,” said the caption of Vazquez’s photos.

The city government of Baguio recently received 10 electric kick scooters from an anonymous donor and the police force became the recipient of the eco-friendly vehicles “for their patrol and emergency response.”

FEATURED STORIES

Some netizens found the use of electric scooters by policemen inappropriate, suggesting that these vehicles are more likely toys, adding that they’re no match to motorcycle-riding criminals and car-riding lawbreakers.

But defenders of e-scooters pointed out that Baguio cops were given the powerful ones that can catch up fleeing offenders on motorbikes or cars.

The proliferation of electric scooters is evident in traffic-choked Metro Manila where many young office workers can be seen enjoying freedom from traffic on electric two-wheelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ