“LOOK: Barbie Imperial shows off summer body”

Barbie Imperial is staying disciplined and achieving her fitness goals even while observing the general community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is evident in her most recent post on Instagram, where she looked fit and healthy flaunting her rock-hard abs.

“Hi, did you work out today?” she wrote in the caption.

Despite not having access to gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities under the community quarantine, many local celebrities have been

maintaining their fit bodies by staying active at home, among them Jake Cuenca, Lovi Poe, Solenn Heussaff, and Kathryn Bernardo.

According to Philippine officials, the best way to combat the coronavirus disease is to boost one’s immune system, such as exercising regularly despite the quarantine.

Barbie, 21, was last seen in ABS-CBN’s longest-running primetime series, “FPJ’S Ang Probinsyano.”