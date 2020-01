Dimples Romana and Callie had a fun photo shoot with photographer Shaira Luna.

Dimples Romana was joined by daughter Callie Ahmee in her latest photo shoot done by Shaira Luna.

“Bare, up close and real 💙🙏🏼💋💪🏼✨ this year, we embrace all of who we are- scars, wounds, flaws and all 💙 what’s your game plan for 2020?” Dimples wrote in her Instagram post.

Mother and daughter tandem earned praises for their photo shoot from the actress’ followers.