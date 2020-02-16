“LOOK: Baron Geisler reunites with John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo”

Baron Geisler recently posted his snapshot with former ‘It Might Be You’ co-stars John LLoyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

Baron Geisler was recently reunited with his It Might Be You co-stars and friends John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

“Love you guys sobra! Salamat! Sorry Basha he’s mine!” Baron captioned his photo on Instagram.

Aside from the teleserye, Baron became close with John Lloyd as they were launched as part of the teen trio Koolits. Both also became household names with their roles as Fonzy and Rovic, on youth-oriented drama Tabing Ilog, respectively.

Baron’s post gained many comments from netizens, who missed seeing them together onscreen.

“Namimiss ko na si John Lloyd at Baron since 19s,” one netizen commented.

“Magkamukha kayo ni boss John Lloyd dyan,” another netizen commented.

John Lloyd recently made a surprise appearance alongside Bea at a live script reading of That Thing Called Tadhana in Makati.

It was one the actor’s first public appearances ever since he decided to take a hiatus in 2017.