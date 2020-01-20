“LOOK: Baron Geisler welcomes first child”

Baron Geisler proudly posted photos of his new born daughter with wife Jamie Evangelista.

Baron Geisler is now a dad.

The actor, who got married September of last year to psychologist Jamie Evangelista, shared the good news on Instagram.

READ: Baron Geisler marries non-showbiz girlfriend Jamie Evangelista

“I’m in love,” Baron said in his photos’ caption. He also revealed that they named their new born daughter Talitha Cumi.

Jamie gave birth at the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City, where the couple is currently based.