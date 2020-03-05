“LOOK: Bea Alonzo turns up the heat in Palawan”

Actress Bea Alonzo showed off her summer-ready body in a series of photos taken in El Nido, Palawan this week.

“Throwing shade.”

This was what actress Bea Alonzo wrote after she surprised her fans and followers with a series of beach photos this Tuesday, March 3.

Taken during a recent getaway in El Nido, Palawan, the photos show the “Unbreakable” star enjoying the summer sun and white powdery sand of the island in a black swimsuit and an oversized straw hat.

The comments, which nearly reached 1,300 as of writing, were a flood of compliments not just from Bea’s fans, but also her showbiz colleagues.

“Ganda o!” said actress Dimples Romana.

Mami, mag-hat ka. Mainit pa naman,” her onscreen best friend Angelica Panganiban, meanwhile, teased.

“Nakalimutan mong mag-hat, mars,” added her “Four Sisters and A Wedding” co-star Angel Locsin.

As of writing, Bea’s post has garnered more than 344,000 “likes” on the image-sharing platform.