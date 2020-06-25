“LOOK: Bea Alonzo’s first day back at work after ECQ: ‘Today is a good day!’”

Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo teases about her first acting project after the ECQ.

After being busy during the ECQ co-founding the I Am Hope foundation which helps raise funds to provide supplies to communities affected by the pandemic, Bea Alonzo shared that she has officially gotten back to work in front of the camera last June 24, Wednesday. The pretty 32-year-old actress shared just how happy she was to see her co-workers again in her latest Instagram post.

The pretty actress and entrepreneur was vague about her latest project but teased that she would be working with a brand new onscreen partner. That same day, Bea also took time to post a birthday greeting for her first love team partner John Lloyd Cruz, whom she affectionately calls “Idan.”

She wrote,

“Today is a good day!! ️ It was my first time to go back to work after the lockdown, and I feel most alive when I’m in front of the camera. I missed working with my glam team, whom I consider as my extended family. (nonstop chikahan! 🤣) Also, this project is unique because it’s my first time working with someone I have been so curious about working with! And I had a blast! I feel grateful for being a part of this new family. My heart is full! ️”











