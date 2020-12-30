“LOOK: Beauty Gonzalez’s Christmas holiday in Baguio”

Actress Beauty Gonzalez enjoyed the city of Pines with her family earlier this month.

After wrapping up her work commitments earlier this month, actress Beauty Gonzalez hied off to Baguio with her family to spend Christmas in the city of Pines. The 29-year-old former Pinoy Big Brother housemate enjoyed the chilly weather along with daughter Olivia who enjoyed posing for photos along with her fashionable mom.

;

READ: Beauty Gonzalez gets stung by a jellyfish

LOOK: Beauty Gonzalez is happy in Hanoi, Vietnam​

READ: Beauty Gonzalez: The gorgeous traveling mom

Beauty first joined showbiz in 2008 via Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus where she emerged as 4th grand placer. She married non-showbiz husband Norman Crisologo in 2017. They have a four-year-old daughter named Olivia.