“LOOK: Bianca Manalo greets Win Gatchalian on his birthday”

Bianca Manalo took to social media to greet her boyfriend, Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, on his birthday.

On Instagram Monday, April 6, the beauty queen-actress posted a throwback photo of her with Win, taken from their trip to Paris last January.

“Nowhere to go but up! Happy birthday!” she wrote as caption.

It was in November when Bianca finally set the record straight about her relationship status with Win after she greeted him on their anniversary via an Instagram post.

Just a month prior, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ” star also shared a photo of her with Win in an apparent confirmation of their rumored relationship.

The couple was first spotted together in public in November 2018.

Sherwin turned 46 on Monday, April 6.