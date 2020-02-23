“LOOK: Big crowd greets Catriona Gray in Milan”

Beauty queen-host Catriona Gray was given a warm welcome by a huge crowd of people as she arrived in Milan, Italy for the annual Milan Fashion Week.

On Instagram, a fan who goes by the username wonderfurcat shared clips of the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder greeting an enthusiastic crowd, who gathered to get a glimpse of her outside of a fashion show.

Catriona, 26, arrived in Milan on Thursday with doctor to the stars Vicki Belo and her mother, Mita Gray, to attend and watch some of the fashion shows, including luxury brands Prada and Versace.

It’s the first time that Catriona attended Milan Fashion Week, which runs from February 18 to February 24. She has previously participated in New York Fashion Week—as a runway model for Sherri Hill in 2018, and as the then-reigning Miss Universe in 2019.